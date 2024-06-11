Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 3,612 Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Garner Asset Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,612 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.42. 26,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,916. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average is $13.09. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $13.75.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.55%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

