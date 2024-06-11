Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 4,109 Shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

Garner Asset Management Corp decreased its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,520 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,109 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 253,837 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 20,215 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 43.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 400,919 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 121,603 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Road Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,004 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter.

Get Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund alerts:

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.78. 64,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,818. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $15.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.02.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Dividend Announcement

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.37%.

(Free Report)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.