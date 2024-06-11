Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 822 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Garner Asset Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,183 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.2% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $849.31. 1,688,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,719. The business’s fifty day moving average is $762.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $716.03. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $516.00 and a 12 month high of $850.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.51, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.43 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.00.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

