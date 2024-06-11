Garner Asset Management Corp Trims Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Garner Asset Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies comprises about 0.9% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $747,267,000 after purchasing an additional 623,974 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,431,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,451,000 after acquiring an additional 29,989 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,124,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $595,075,000 after acquiring an additional 154,886 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,593,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,435,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,114 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of TRV traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,263. The firm has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $232.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.46 and its 200 day moving average is $209.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on TRV

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.