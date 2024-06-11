Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Trading Down 4.1%

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.17 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 24,386 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 79,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

Geely Automobile Trading Down 4.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.12.

Geely Automobile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of passenger vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.