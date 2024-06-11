GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CEO Katherine Stueland Sells 2,652 Shares

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) CEO Katherine Stueland sold 2,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $66,087.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,987,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

  • On Monday, April 29th, Katherine Stueland sold 6,325 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $69,828.00.
  • On Monday, March 18th, Katherine Stueland sold 8,559 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $90,639.81.

Shares of NASDAQ WGS traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.04. 274,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,893. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.22. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $28.54.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.35. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 60.86% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $62.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.80 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGS. Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in GeneDx by 531.7% in the 1st quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,286,000 after purchasing an additional 948,253 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in GeneDx by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 556,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after buying an additional 207,027 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new position in GeneDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 41.6% in the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 211,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 62,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in GeneDx by 262.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 54,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 39,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

WGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GeneDx in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on GeneDx from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on GeneDx from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on GeneDx to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

