General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Coastwise Capital Group LLC

Coastwise Capital Group LLC lessened its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.63.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $6,206,592.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $6,206,592.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,624 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,391,642 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $292.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,068,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,822. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $209.25 and a twelve month high of $302.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $292.64 and its 200-day moving average is $273.95. The company has a market capitalization of $80.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.