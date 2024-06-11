General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Position Lowered by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 434,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,830 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of General Dynamics worth $112,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $43,733,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 42,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in General Dynamics by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 118,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,756,000 after purchasing an additional 17,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

General Dynamics stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $292.70. 255,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,557. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $209.25 and a 52 week high of $302.42. The firm has a market cap of $80.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GD. Argus upped their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

