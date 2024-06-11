Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Trading 4.6% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.6% on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $7.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Geron traded as high as $5.29 and last traded at $5.27. Approximately 5,663,654 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 11,474,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut Geron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Geron from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.93.

In other Geron news, CEO John A. Scarlett sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GERN. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Geron in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Geron in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Geron by 870.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Geron in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Geron in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.74.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 38,730.00% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. On average, analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

