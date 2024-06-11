Geron’s (GERN) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Wedbush currently has a $7.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on Geron in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Geron from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.93.

Shares of GERN stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 0.43. Geron has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.15.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 68.16% and a negative net margin of 38,730.00%. Research analysts expect that Geron will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John A. Scarlett sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Geron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Geron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Geron by 870.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Geron during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Geron during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

