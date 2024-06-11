Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stock Position Lowered by Abdiel Capital Advisors LP

Abdiel Capital Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,243,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448,838 shares during the quarter. Global-E Online comprises approximately 23.2% of Abdiel Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Global-E Online worth $445,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 581.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,105,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Global-E Online by 18.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,827,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,984,000 after buying an additional 2,438,737 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 198.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,566,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,268,000 after buying an additional 1,041,746 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Global-E Online in the fourth quarter valued at $33,175,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Global-E Online by 139.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,265,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,293,000 after acquiring an additional 737,019 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GLBE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.46. The company had a trading volume of 670,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,028. Global-E Online Ltd. has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.39.

Global-E Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.55 million. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 20.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Global-E Online Ltd. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GLBE shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Global-E Online from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Monday, April 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

