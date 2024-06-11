Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Performance

Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $31.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.79. Global Indemnity Group has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.45.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $112.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Global Indemnity Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is 56.45%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global Indemnity Group stock. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 110,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,000. Cannell Capital LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Global Indemnity Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.

