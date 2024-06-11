Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,824 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.11% of Global Payments worth $36,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPN. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 77.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $96.80. 99,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306,176. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.12 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.87.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. On average, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 19.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $367,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,770.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

