Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Stock Price Up 3%

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) were up 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.09. Approximately 240,839 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,847,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Globalstar Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 112.72% and a negative return on equity of 76.89%. The company had revenue of $56.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.92 million. Analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

