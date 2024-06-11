Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $151.76

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $151.76 and last traded at $152.35, with a volume of 51404 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $154.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLOB has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Globant from $279.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $238.00 target price (down from $290.00) on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.94.

Get Globant alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Globant

Globant Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.97 and its 200 day moving average is $209.05.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $571.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.72 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 11.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globant

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globant by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Globant by 15,800.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.