goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$208.80.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on goeasy from C$195.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on goeasy from C$201.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Cormark raised their price objective on goeasy from C$193.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on goeasy from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

GSY stock opened at C$192.01 on Thursday. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$101.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$195.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$176.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$164.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.07, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 26.61. The company has a market cap of C$3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.95.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.77 by C$0.06. goeasy had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of C$357.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$350.44 million. As a group, analysts forecast that goeasy will post 17.2156863 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.47%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

