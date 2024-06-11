Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Gold Resource from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Gold Resource Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE GORO opened at $0.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.50. The firm has a market cap of $43.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.53. Gold Resource has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $0.85.

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 22.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Gold Resource will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Gold Resource by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,441,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 312,765 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 307,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 57,002 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal assets are the 100% owned Don David gold mine and Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

