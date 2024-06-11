good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

good natured Products Inc. (CVE:GDNP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 404758 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

good natured Products Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 204.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 725.20.

good natured Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

good natured Products Inc, an earth-friendly product company, develops assortment of plant-based products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Industrial, Packaging, General Merchandise, Commercial Business Supplies, and Services segments. The company offers bakery packaging products, such as cupcakes and muffins, cookies, brownies and bars, donuts, danishes and rolls, cakes, pies and loaves, and macarons & bite-sized treats; multi-purpose packaging products, including hot and cold grab & go, compostable take-out containers, plates, hot cups and lids, soup bowls, carry out boxes, and cutleries; and fruit & veggie packaging products, such as leafy greens and microgreens, herbs, berries, and tomatoes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for good natured Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for good natured Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.