Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €10.72 ($11.53) and last traded at €10.77 ($11.58). 89,957 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €10.85 ($11.67).
Grand City Properties Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €10.74 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.81.
About Grand City Properties
Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other major urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.
