Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GECCZ) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.55 Per Share

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GECCZGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5469 per share on Sunday, June 30th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

NASDAQ GECCZ traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.50. 3,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,997. Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.22.

great elm capital corp. (nasdaq: gecc, “gecc”) is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in the debt instruments of middle market companies. gecc has elected to be regulated as a business development company (“bdc”) under the investment company act of 1940, as amended. gecc is managed by great elm capital management (“gecm”).

