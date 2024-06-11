Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.87 ($0.01). 99,019 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 289,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.87 ($0.01).

Greencoat Renewables Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 15.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of £9.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.03.

Greencoat Renewables Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Greencoat Renewables’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Greencoat Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,615.38%.

About Greencoat Renewables

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in France, Finland, Sweden, and Spain. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 25 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 800 megawatts. It also invests in solar generation assets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

