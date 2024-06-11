Greystone Financial Group LLC Sells 2,334 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Greystone Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $362.42. 725,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,691. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $260.65 and a 52-week high of $363.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $344.03 and its 200-day moving average is $330.25.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.