Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) COO David Manuel Neylan Buys 1,984 Shares

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) COO David Manuel Neylan purchased 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $31,982.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 396,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,143.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Guild Trading Down 0.9 %

GHLD traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.37. 421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.46 million, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Guild Holdings has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $17.24.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). Guild had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $231.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guild Holdings will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guild Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GHLD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Guild from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Guild in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Guild in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guild

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHLD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guild in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guild by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 440,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Guild by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 237,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 17,992 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Guild by 2.3% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,173,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after purchasing an additional 26,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoodHaven Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guild by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 174,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 12,634 shares during the period. 17.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

