Guild of Guardians Trading Down 35.4% This Week (GOG)

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Guild of Guardians has a market capitalization of $33.81 million and $1.98 million worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded down 35.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Guild of Guardians Profile

Guild of Guardians launched on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com.

Guild of Guardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

