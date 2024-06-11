Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Bought by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,215 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 0.82% of Hancock Whitney worth $34,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HWC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,846,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,749,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,786,000 after acquiring an additional 249,944 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 16.0% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,064,000 after purchasing an additional 194,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 7.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,184,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,822,000 after purchasing an additional 142,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,298,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000,000 after purchasing an additional 109,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

HWC traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.68. 10,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,839. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Hancock Whitney Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.16 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $354.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.15 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 19.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 37.30%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $39,516.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,029.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $59,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,058.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $39,516.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

