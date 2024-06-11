Hancock Whitney Corp Buys 1,409 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.12% of Autoliv worth $10,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,356,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,314,000. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Autoliv by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 61,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 36,431 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth about $15,165,000. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALV shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.50.

Shares of ALV stock traded down $4.57 on Tuesday, hitting $114.61. 374,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,419. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.21 and a twelve month high of $129.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 29.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total transaction of $240,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,822,237.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

