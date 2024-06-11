Hancock Whitney Corp Has $29.47 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,532 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.1% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $29,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $770,000,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,711 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,510,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879,901 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $179,718,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA remained flat at $75.33 on Tuesday. 4,946,876 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.82 and a 200 day moving average of $71.70. The company has a market cap of $118.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

