Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,890 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.8% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $22,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,802,231,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 53,573.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,352,490 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,238,515,000 after buying an additional 2,348,107 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,617,813 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,904,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,352 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,090,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,627,311,000 after buying an additional 815,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3,464.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 825,311 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $434,501,000 after acquiring an additional 802,160 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $493.96. 2,106,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,134,673. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $554.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $490.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $507.22. The company has a market cap of $454.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $2.10 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $597.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $578.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.