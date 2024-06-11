Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 323 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,560 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $12,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in EMCOR Group by 182.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EMCOR Group stock traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $378.36. The stock had a trading volume of 82,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,027. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.79 and a 52-week high of $401.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $367.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.86.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.25. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total value of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,289,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

