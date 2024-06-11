HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CRDL. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Cardiol Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of Cardiol Therapeutics stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $2.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $195.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts expect that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cardiol Therapeutics stock. Tejara Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Free Report) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,396 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd owned approximately 1.00% of Cardiol Therapeutics worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.

