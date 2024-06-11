Head to Head Contrast: Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY) & The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR)

Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Free Report) and The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.0% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of The RMR Group shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.9% of The RMR Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Leafbuyer Technologies and The RMR Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leafbuyer Technologies -18.38% N/A -59.79% The RMR Group 4.59% 7.35% 5.22%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leafbuyer Technologies $5.09 million 0.45 -$580,000.00 N/A N/A The RMR Group $962.32 million 0.76 $57.15 million $2.69 8.58

This table compares Leafbuyer Technologies and The RMR Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

The RMR Group has higher revenue and earnings than Leafbuyer Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Leafbuyer Technologies and The RMR Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leafbuyer Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A The RMR Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

The RMR Group has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.65%. Given The RMR Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The RMR Group is more favorable than Leafbuyer Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Leafbuyer Technologies has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The RMR Group has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The RMR Group beats Leafbuyer Technologies on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leafbuyer Technologies

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, provides online resources for cannabis deals and specials in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc., through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust. The company was formerly known as REIT Management & Research Inc. and changed its name to The RMR Group Inc. in October 2015. The RMR Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

