Head to Head Review: Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) versus Alternus Clean Energy (NASDAQ:ALCE)

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) and Alternus Clean Energy (NASDAQ:ALCE) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Duke Energy has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alternus Clean Energy has a beta of -0.59, indicating that its stock price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Duke Energy and Alternus Clean Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duke Energy $29.06 billion 2.72 $2.84 billion $3.98 25.76 Alternus Clean Energy $20.08 million 1.41 -$69.46 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Duke Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Alternus Clean Energy.

This table compares Duke Energy and Alternus Clean Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duke Energy 10.78% 9.25% 2.53% Alternus Clean Energy N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.3% of Duke Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Duke Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Alternus Clean Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Duke Energy and Alternus Clean Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duke Energy 0 5 6 0 2.55 Alternus Clean Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Duke Energy presently has a consensus target price of $102.75, suggesting a potential upside of 0.22%. Given Duke Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Duke Energy is more favorable than Alternus Clean Energy.

Summary

Duke Energy beats Alternus Clean Energy on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Duke Energy



Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel. This segment also engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and load-serving entities. The GU&I segment distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and power generation natural gas customers; and invests in pipeline transmission projects, renewable natural gas projects, and natural gas storage facilities. The company was formerly known as Duke Energy Holding Corp. and changed its name to Duke Energy Corporation in April 2006. Duke Energy Corporation was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Alternus Clean Energy



Alternus Energy Group Plc operates as an international vertically integrated independent power producer. It owns, develops, installs, and operates midsized utility scale solar parks. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

