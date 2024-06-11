Head to Head Review: FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) and Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) and FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FNCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelity D & D Bancorp and FNCB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity D & D Bancorp 14.94% 11.78% 0.86% FNCB Bancorp 14.92% 10.77% 0.75%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity D & D Bancorp $105.24 million 2.46 $18.21 million $2.83 15.93 FNCB Bancorp $88.67 million 1.24 $12.98 million $0.70 7.93

This table compares Fidelity D & D Bancorp and FNCB Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than FNCB Bancorp. FNCB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fidelity D & D Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Fidelity D & D Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. FNCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp pays out 53.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FNCB Bancorp pays out 51.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and FNCB Bancorp has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. FNCB Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.1% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of FNCB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of FNCB Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Fidelity D & D Bancorp and FNCB Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity D & D Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A FNCB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Fidelity D & D Bancorp beats FNCB Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, club, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, consumer, and residential mortgage loans. In addition, the company provides alternative financial and insurance products with asset management services. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Dunmore, Pennsylvania.

About FNCB Bancorp

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as savings account, money market, checking accounts, and certificate of deposit. It also provides residential mortgage loans, and home equity term loans and lines of credit; construction, land acquisition, and development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans which includes lines of credit, dealer floor plan lines, equipment loans, vehicle loans, and term loans; commercial equipment financing; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, direct new and used automobile financing, personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection loan; state and political subdivision loans and leases; and purchased loans. In addition, the company offers debit cards and banking through online, mobile, and telephone banking, as well as wealth management services, remote deposit capture, merchant services, treasury services, and purchasing card services. The company was formerly known as First National Community Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to FNCB Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. FNCB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Dunmore, Pennsylvania.

