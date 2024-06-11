Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Upgraded by Argus to Buy

Argus upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HPE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.69.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.84. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.18. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $20.64.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $975,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,995.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $975,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,995.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 25,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.