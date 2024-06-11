HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Trading Up 7.1%

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.04 and last traded at $15.00. Approximately 158,974 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 150,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on HilleVax from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of HilleVax in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

HilleVax Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.94.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.13). On average, research analysts anticipate that HilleVax, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $105,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 819,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,477,244.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $105,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 819,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,244.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences X. L.P. Frazier acquired 8,850 shares of HilleVax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $128,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,544,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,890,711.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,898 shares of company stock valued at $985,801,946 over the last three months. Insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HilleVax

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of HilleVax by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. StepStone Group LP raised its stake in shares of HilleVax by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. StepStone Group LP now owns 826,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,117,000 after purchasing an additional 149,998 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of HilleVax during the 3rd quarter worth about $478,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of HilleVax by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HilleVax during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,480,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HilleVax Company Profile

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Stories

