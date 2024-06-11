HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

HIVE Digital Technologies stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 3.48. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $6.84.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,737,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 764,387 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,227,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,876,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,672 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

