Honeycomb Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 500,000 Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Honeycomb Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000. Peloton Interactive comprises approximately 0.7% of Honeycomb Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Loudon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $38,960.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,217.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 14,936 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $54,068.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $38,960.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,217.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,654 shares of company stock worth $201,496 in the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $5.75 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.50 to $2.53 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $3.80 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.14.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.58. 6,868,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,164,930. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $9.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average is $4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.04.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.85 million. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

