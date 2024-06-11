Honeycomb Asset Management LP Reduces Stock Position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Honeycomb Asset Management LP cut its stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 57.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,014 shares during the period. AppLovin makes up about 1.9% of Honeycomb Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Honeycomb Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of AppLovin worth $7,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in AppLovin by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in AppLovin by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on APP shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised AppLovin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.72.

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $3,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 471,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,371,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 2,775 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $175,657.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,931,311.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $3,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 471,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,371,715.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,729,014 shares of company stock worth $1,477,210,615. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APP traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.35. The stock had a trading volume of 9,543,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,307,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.88. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $21.87 and a twelve month high of $88.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.45.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

