Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Acquires 66,310 Shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,661,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,310 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.74% of Ecovyst worth $65,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECVT. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Ecovyst during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecovyst by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ecovyst

In other Ecovyst news, Director Susan F. Ward sold 24,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $251,202.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,794.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ECVT. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Ecovyst Stock Down 0.5 %

ECVT traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.23. The company had a trading volume of 90,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,751. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.05. Ecovyst Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $12.35.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $160.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.56 million. Ecovyst had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Ecovyst Profile

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

Featured Stories

