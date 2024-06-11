Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,624,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,030 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 1.64% of Herbalife worth $24,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Herbalife by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. raised its position in Herbalife by 10.2% in the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Herbalife by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 217,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Herbalife by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Herbalife by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 246,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter.

Get Herbalife alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLF. Mizuho raised their target price on Herbalife from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Herbalife in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Herbalife from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.70.

Insider Activity

In other Herbalife news, EVP Henry C. Wang purchased 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $25,835.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,604.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza bought 7,000 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $74,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 93,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,421.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry C. Wang purchased 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,835.40. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,604.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 61,357 shares of company stock worth $595,463. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Herbalife Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE HLF traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $11.49. 120,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,204,451. Herbalife Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.04. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Herbalife had a net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Herbalife

(Free Report)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.