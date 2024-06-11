Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,944,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 92,450 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 10.50% of Berry worth $55,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Berry during the fourth quarter worth $884,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,207,323 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 121,769 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Berry during the third quarter worth $1,366,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Berry by 604.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 152,698 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 131,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Berry by 2,942.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,039,356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

TheStreet raised shares of Berry from a "c" rating to a "b-" rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

BRY traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $6.39. The stock had a trading volume of 99,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,407. Berry Co. has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $8.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.27. The company has a market cap of $491.65 million, a P/E ratio of 647.00 and a beta of 1.75.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). Berry had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $202.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. Berry’s payout ratio is 4,800.00%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

