Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,426,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734,530 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Bank of America worth $182,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,734,407,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1,071.8% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,082,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,150,000 after buying an additional 12,880,492 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,970,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,649,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,189,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,353,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $38.65. 8,584,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,733,641. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $40.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.26.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

