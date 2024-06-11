Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $98.06 Million Stock Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,630,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,000 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Paramount Global worth $98,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in Paramount Global by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Paramount Global by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Paramount Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 134,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Paramount Global by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PARA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research raised Paramount Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Argus lowered Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARA traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.33. 2,386,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,717,176. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.92.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -133.32%.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Further Reading

