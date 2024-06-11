Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 794,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 360,870 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.61% of Flowserve worth $32,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLS. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 14,663.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Flowserve from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.55.

Shares of Flowserve stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.44. 71,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,583. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Flowserve Co. has a 12-month low of $35.23 and a 12-month high of $50.49.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.46%.

In related news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,112,604.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,354,005.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

