Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 28,995 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 976,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,995 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $128,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,991,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,761,000 after acquiring an additional 311,696 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,227,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,316,000 after buying an additional 1,745,545 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,751,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,317,000 after buying an additional 124,055 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,954,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,821,000 after buying an additional 99,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $409,831,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Capital One Financial stock traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.29. 281,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,508,433. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.00. The company has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.23 and a fifty-two week high of $149.94.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

