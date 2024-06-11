Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HUT. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Hut 8 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.25.

HUT stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.02. Hut 8 has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $51.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. Hut 8 had a negative net margin of 184.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.58%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hut 8 will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hut 8

In related news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 17,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $145,925.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,549.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hut 8

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUT. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hut 8 by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hut 8 by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its position in shares of Hut 8 by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the 4th quarter worth about $597,000. Institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

