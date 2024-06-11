Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 59,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 222,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 16,750 shares during the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,359,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $22,038,000.

BATS:GOVT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,787,866 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.60.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0594 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

