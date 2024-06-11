Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.18 Million in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,128 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 358.7% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.80.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $255.06 and a 200-day moving average of $237.23. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $167.21 and a 1 year high of $282.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.49%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

