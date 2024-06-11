Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $17.66 Million in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 118,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,659,000. Chevron makes up approximately 1.8% of Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Chevron by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $156.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,074,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,040,093. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $171.70. The company has a market capitalization of $288.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.66.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.55 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.95.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

