Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $685,000 in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,737,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,823,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,074,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 229.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 292,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,618,000 after acquiring an additional 203,769 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total value of $1,501,899.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,999.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,290 shares of company stock worth $10,807,380 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CME shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price target on CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.80.

CME Group Trading Up 0.2 %

CME Group stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.52. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.04 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.51.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.33%.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

